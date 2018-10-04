Westgate Mall hosting holiday job fair

Offering part-time, full-time and seasonal positions

Westgate Mall is hosting a holiday job fair on Friday, Oct. 5 (Source: Westgate Mall)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 4, 2018 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 10:17 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Westgate Mall is hosting a holiday job fair this Friday, Oct. 5.

From 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., you can interview for a part-time, full-time or seasonal job positions.

On-site interviews will be held by most participating stores.

Stores that are participating in the job fair include:

  • Tradehome Shoes
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Aeropostale
  • Claire’s
  • Earthbound Trading Co.
  • Austin 5
  • Cellairis
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Journey’s Kidz
  • Charley’s Philly Steaks
  • Maurices
  • Great American Cookie Co.
  • Forever 21

