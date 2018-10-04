Westgate Mall hosting holiday job fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Westgate Mall is hosting a holiday job fair this Friday, Oct. 5.
From 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., you can interview for a part-time, full-time or seasonal job positions.
On-site interviews will be held by most participating stores.
Stores that are participating in the job fair include:
- Tradehome Shoes
- Kay Jewelers
- Aeropostale
- Claire’s
- Earthbound Trading Co.
- Austin 5
- Cellairis
- Chick-fil-A
- Journey’s Kidz
- Charley’s Philly Steaks
- Maurices
- Great American Cookie Co.
- Forever 21
