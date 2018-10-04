Thursday forecast: cool with storm chances

It will be slightly cooler for your Thursday with temps ranging from the 50′s and 60′s to our north and the 80′s in the south. Skies will be partly sunny with breezy winds. Rain chances return this evening mainly across the southeast. Strong to severe storms are possible. Friday will be a warmer day with temps back into the 80′s. showers and storms will be possible late Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be cooler in the 60′s and 70′s. Shower and storm chances continue through the weekend.