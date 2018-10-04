Tedd Mitchell named sole finalist for chancellor position

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Board of Regents has named Tedd Mitchell as the sole finalist for the Texas Tech System chancellor.
The announcement came after the board convened for a regular meeting on Thursday. Mitchell was named the interim chancellor in mid-August after former chancellor Robert Duncan announced his retirement.
