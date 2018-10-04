A sigh of relief: Clovis shooting survivors react to Jouett’s guilty plea

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Survivors of the Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting are breathing a sigh of relief today after learning the accused shooter pleaded guilty to all charges stemming from the incident.
It’s been just over one year since the library experienced a shooting that left two of its beloved librarians dead, four others wounded and the community searching for answers.
But the news of the accused shooter, Nathanial Jouett, taking responsibility for the event is giving them a sense of peace.
“It’s kind of like waking up after a bad dream,” said Library Director Margaret Hinchee. “It’s like... everything’s going to be okay.”
Hinchee said they didn’t think the plea deal would come this quickly, but couldn’t be happier.
“We are so relieved,” she said. “It’s like a big burden has been lifted off our shoulders in just simply a matter of moments.”
Jouett’s sentence could range anywhere from probation to two life sentences and and additional 96 years on top of that. Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb said she hopes sends a clear message to the community.
“I’ve always felt that these children who go in and do these mass shootings, not a lot happens to them,” said Reeb. “So in this case, we do want to send a message that if you do some sort of mass shooting like this as a juvenile, as an adult there will be consequences.”
Reeb said she needs to talk with the victims again to determine an appropriate sentencing.
“Obviously we have two wonderful lades who are no longer with us and I believe those two ladies deserve a life sentence for having their life taken away,” said Reeb. “Then we have four people shot and we have dozens of people who were in the library who were suffering and are still suffering from what they experienced that day. So it’s going to be a matter of talking to them and getting a proper recommendation to the judge in this case and hope he comes back with a sentence that will satisfy everybody and help this community begin to start to heal from this horrific event.”
Now that they won’t have to sit through a month long trial, Reeb hopes the guilty plea brings victims like Howard Jones another step closer to getting closure.
“I’m ecstatic that he’s pleading guilty,” said Jones. “It’s been a long time coming.”
When it comes to the sentencing, Jones already has his mind made up.
“He was acting like a man when he did it, he was acting like a man when he shot people he did not even know,” he said. “He put those big boy pants on for a reason so it’s time for him to pay the big boy price... and I hope it’s life with no possibility of parole.”
He said he is confident the district attorney’s office will bring justice to all who were affected that day.
Reeb said the defense is challenging the serious youthful offender statute, which states if you are 15, 16 or 17-years-old and are found guilty of committing first degree murder you are sentenced as an adult.
A hearing for the court to formally accept the plea agreement will be in the next couple of weeks. It’s unknown when sentencing will begin.
