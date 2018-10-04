A sigh of relief: Clovis shooting survivors react to Jouett’s guilty plea

“Obviously we have two wonderful lades who are no longer with us and I believe those two ladies deserve a life sentence for having their life taken away,” said Reeb. “Then we have four people shot and we have dozens of people who were in the library who were suffering and are still suffering from what they experienced that day. So it’s going to be a matter of talking to them and getting a proper recommendation to the judge in this case and hope he comes back with a sentence that will satisfy everybody and help this community begin to start to heal from this horrific event.”