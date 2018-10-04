Randall County warns of potential scam targeting unregistered voters

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - If you haven’t yet registered to vote in Randall County, you may want to stay aware of a possible scam.
According to Randall County Elections Administration. a warning was issued by the Center for Internet Security about phone calls that are potentially impersonating a voter registration resource.
Randall County is warning against giving personal information to any caller claiming to assist with voter registration.
They say the information given could be used for identity theft or voter fraud.
Voters are reminded that voter registration cannot be completed over the phone, and must be completed either online or by mail.
