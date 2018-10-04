National chains come to Amarillo for the first time

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Three of Amarillo's newest businesses are making their home right in the southwest part of the city.
"That whole area out there is growing. It doesn't matter if you go down Soncy, Bell, Coulter, any of those areas, you see new businesses going," said Gary Molberg, President and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. "But what's positive is it's happening all over Amarillo so downtown, especially, we're seeing some great things downtown."
One of the newest projects under construction in Amarillo is Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which will include a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.
The smoothie chain is just one of multiple new businesses going into a new plaza on Soncy near 45th, all a major project from Wheelhouse Commercial Development out of Lubbock.
According to Wheelhouse, the other new chain coming to the city and plaza is Orangetheory Fitness, a group training style gym. Signage went up for the gym just days ago.
Developers on site say the locations for Orangetheory and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are expected to be open later this year. There are two other openings for businesses in the plaza.
Just around the corner off of I-40 between Coulter and Soncy, Wheelhouse is working with Leon Capital Group to bring the area’s first location of fast food chicken chain, Slim Chickens. An estimated opening date has not been listed yet.
According to Restaurant News, sports bar and restaurant chain Twin Peaks is planning on bringing four locations to West Texas over the next three years including one in Amarillo.
Many of these chain businesses look into factors like population and income before deciding to move to a city.
"The old adage that I've always heard is 200-250,000 population is a bubble for some of those larger chains. We're getting some," said Molberg.
As the population grows and development continues, it becomes more likely that we could see those new chains continuing to pop up in Amarillo.
