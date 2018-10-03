Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport installs lactation suite for nursing mothers

Mamava is a company dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding by making it easier for more women to achieve their breastfeeding goals. The Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow.