Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport installs lactation suite for nursing mothers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport has installed its first lactation suite for nursing mothers.
This suite is located across from Gate 7. The suite was created by Mamava, a Vermont-based company that produces private, freestanding lactation suites for nursing mothers.
Mamava is a company dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding by making it easier for more women to achieve their breastfeeding goals. The Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow.
“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable, and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”
Mamava is women-owned, made in America, and a member of the B Corp community. The Mamava app, free for iOS and Android, helps moms find pumping and breastfeeding friendly locations on-the-go, unlock Mamava suites through the proprietary Mamava Smart Lock, and find useful breastfeeding content. Please visit www.mamava.com.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.