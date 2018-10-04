Kids, Inc. switches to Xcel Energy’s LED lighting program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s Kids, Inc. facility will be saving money on electric by switching to Xcel Energy’s LED lighting rebate program.
By switching to Xcel Energy’s program, Kids, Inc. will turn its own electric bill into a regular donor, while simultaneously brightening their 32,000 square foot facility.
Amarillo Kids, Inc. will channel that savings towards their mission to provide area children and youth with more opportunities to participate in sports.
Jimmy Lackey, Kids, Inc. president and CEO says the switch will be extremely beneficial.
“Our facility provides a space for staff offices, training and warehousing shirts and equipment used in more than 23 different sporting activities in Amarillo alone,” he said. “These activities require a lot of interior light for many hours every week, plus we have no natural light in this facility. By switching to LED lighting, we’ve improved our quality of light and we anticipate lower monthly bills moving forward.”
The Kids, Inc. project was managed in partnership with Cain Electrical supply, an Xcel Energy-approved lighting contractor in Amarillo.
Xcel says LEDs are the most energy-efficient bulbs on the market and is a leading way to maximize energy dollars.
