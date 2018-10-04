Keeping your kids safe: Training process for school bus drivers in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Every morning and afternoon, Monday through Friday, local students board their school bus to head to and from home.
Following a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus that was caused by another vehicle, NewsChannel 10 reached out to multiple local school districts, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Region 16 to see what training school bus drivers receive to keep your students safe on the roads.
According to Texas law, those individuals have multiple requirements in order to become fully certified school bus drivers and have the proper training to keep those students safe.
In Texas, there are two main steps in order to become a fully-trained school bus driver and they can be done in either order.
One step includes obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License through the Texas Department of Public Safety. Most bus drivers are a Class B or C driver, so they can study the CDL handbook, apply for the license, take the required test and get two endorsements on the license - 'P' for passenger and 'S' for school bus.
The other step includes a 20-hour state-mandated certification course through the school district that includes everything from defensive driving to first aid and more. The individual districts can then decide if additional training is necessary.
Region 16 Education Service Center serves the area and has a 20-hour course set to begin on Oct. 15 for those who wish to be certified in the region.
