Jury finds Clovis man guilty of 2017 stabbing, rape

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Curry County jury has found a Clovis man guilty of first-degree murder and criminal sexual penetration in connection to a 2017 homicide.
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office says 52-year-old Lorenzo Martinez has been found guilty of first-degree murder and criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony.
In February of 2017, Martinez called police to report that he had stabbed a woman multiple times and then had sex with her twice after she died. Martinez told police that the woman was “annoying” him.
The trial, which began on Monday, Oct. 1, included discussion on mental illness and whether Martinez was sane at the time of the homicide.
He faces a life sentence plus three years, and his sentence could be enhanced by one year due to a prior felony conviction.
The sentencing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
