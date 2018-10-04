Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

FILE - In this Monday, March 12, 2018, file photo, supporters of temporary protected status immigrants hold signs and cheer at a rally before a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets immigrants live and work legally in the United States outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. A judge on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, blocked the Trump administration from ending protections that let immigrants from four countries live and work legally in the United States, saying the move would cause "irreparable harm and great hardship." (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu)