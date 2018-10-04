Hereford ISD proposes $22.4 million bond to upgrade safety

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s been over 40 years since a school bond has successfully passed in Hereford.
This new proposed bond, valued at $22.4 million wants to provide construction and renovations for Hereford ISD schools and facilities.
An almost $17 million chunk of the proposed $22.4 million bond could improve safety measures on the majority of campuses.
Things like general safety needs from meeting code and fire alarms to constructing secure entrances are possible.
“We typically think of that in the idea of a vestibule,” said Sheri Blankenship, Superintendent for Hereford ISD. "So when you come into the facility, you would come in through a major outer door and there’s an inside door that can be locked for security purposes, forcing all community members through the office area. That’s what we’d like to see at each one of our campuses.”
Two campuses aren’t included in the proposed bond.
“Stanton is a campus that we will be moving out of so it is not included in this bond. Tierra Blanca is currently under construction, so it’s not included in this bond. Otherwise, all campuses are receiving some money for safety and security," said Blankenship.
Of the $22.4 million, $5.6 million would be allocated for a new field house, and upgrades to athletic facilities.
“We are not doing any work to the stadium or any work to the field,” said Blankenship. “But we are looking at restroom and concession stand, complete new structures there, also a new structure for our field house. Softball field, our baseball field and our tennis courts, primarily with lighting. Also we’d like to see a restroom facility shared between the tennis courts and softball field."
The last day to register to vote is October 9th.
The district hopes all residents will register and exercise their right to vote on November 6th.
“We would also like to let our voters know that if you are over the age of 65, it doesn’t impact your taxes,” said Blankenship. “So become informed and know how does a bond impact you personally in terms of your property tax values.”
Hereford ISD will be hosting public meetings to answer questions from residents about the bond.
One meeting will be held on Monday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the HHS Library.
Another will be held on November 5th at 7:30 a.m at the HISD Administration Building.
You can contact the district at (806) 363-7600 with any questions, including receiving the information in Spanish.
