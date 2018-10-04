Good News: ‘Sunshine Cottages’ provide hope and opportunity with nearly 100 percent success rate

“I was a teen parent and had three children by the time I was 21," Welch told us. “I wanted to become a nurse, just didn’t have the support and resources. Being a teen parent is very scary, there is a lot of uncertainty. Being a mom anyway is scary, and then doing it as a teenager single and by yourself and not sure what the future looks like - no education. My sister and I were raised by our single mom, we grew up in poverty and things were very hard. If there were a program like this for my mom it would have changed everything. A lot of time as a kid you don’t understand why your mom cries so much and then when you have your own babies and have some of those same struggles you realize: These are tears my mom cried.”