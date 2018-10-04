Fritch hosting annual garage sale for American Cancer Society

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This weekend, Fritch will be hosting their largest annual garage sale for the American Cancer Society.
The garage sale will take place this Friday and Saturday at the old school on the 300 block of South Ridgeland Ave from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Goods of all types will be donated by residents of the area. Items such as furniture, tools, a clawfoot bathtub that is in good shape, cookware, dishes, small appliances, electronics, bicycles, toys, bedding, clothes, footwear of all types, holiday decor, and other miscellaneous items will be available at the garage sale.
All proceeds from the garage sale will go to the American Cancer Society, and will be by donation only. Items will not have marked prices, so reasonable offers will be accepted; however, most offers are very generous.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.