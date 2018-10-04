Francis resigns as BOR chair of Tech system

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - During a Texas Tech System Board of Regents meeting Thursday it was announced that Rick Francis, chairman of the board resigned from his position on the board.
A nominating committee will be formed within the regents to elect a new chair and vice-chair, according to the system.
Francis released a statement on the issue and said, " It has been an honor to serve as chairman of the Board of Regents, but it is time for a change in leadership, and a nominating committee will be formed to put forth a slate of candidates for consideration for chair and vice chair at our next meeting."
