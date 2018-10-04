FM 90 to celebrate World College Radio Day with veteran DJs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - To celebrate World College Radio Day, Amarillo College is bringing back veteran disk jockeys to their FM 90 station headquarters on October 5.
From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., DJs past and present will take turns sharing stories about their time on-air at FM 90 and playing some of their favorite hits.
West Texas A&M’s station KWTS “The One” will also broadcast live from Amarillo College’s FM 90 station headquarters.
Listeners can tune in at 89.9 on the FM dial or listen online here.
