Family Support Services to host events regarding domestic violence
By Britt Snipes | October 4, 2018 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 3:19 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Family Support Services of Amarillo will be hosting an event related to Domestic Violence Awareness Month on October 5.

At 3:00 p.m., Family Support Services will host the March for Domestic Violence Awareness.

The march will bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and will begin in the Family Support Services parking lot at 10th and Taylor Street.

The march will finish at the Potter County Courthouse Steps with brief remarks.

FSS encourages participants to wear purple.

Join us tomorrow as we march in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Help us take a stand against domestic violence in our community!

Posted by Family Support Services on Thursday, October 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.