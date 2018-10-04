Department of Justice grants AISD $250,000 for security upgrades

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United States Department of Justice is awarding Amarillo ISD the STOP Prevention grant worth $250,000.
The DOJ announced Wednesday they would be granting more than $70 million to support school safety.
This includes a $250,000 award called the STOP Prevention grant that will go to AISD.
The STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program will provide education and training on preventing violence and responding to related mental health crises.
