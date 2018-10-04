Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding fugitive

By Britt Snipes | October 4, 2018 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 5:10 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to find fugitive Joe Andrew Limon.

Police say Limon is wanted on charges of theft of firearm, aggravated assault of a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Limon is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you know where he may be, call or text Crime Stoppers at (806) 334-2583.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 if any tip leads to an arrest.

