Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding fugitive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to find fugitive Joe Andrew Limon.
Police say Limon is wanted on charges of theft of firearm, aggravated assault of a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Limon is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.
If you know where he may be, call or text Crime Stoppers at (806) 334-2583.
All tips will remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $300 if any tip leads to an arrest.
