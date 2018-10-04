City of Amarillo mobile immunization clinic to be at Bahama Buck’s

Source: City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health will offer adult immunizations on Friday, Oct. 5 at Bahama Buck’s.

The mobile immunization clinic will be at the Bahama Buck’s located at 5509 Bell Street from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, and adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are under-insured are eligible. Vaccines are $14.85 each, and no eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away because of inability to pay.

The mobile clinic will have vaccines such as:

  • Pneumococcal - pneumonia
  • MMR - measles, mumps and rubella
  • Tdap - tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough
  • Varicella - chicken pox
  • Flu
  • HPV - human papillomavirus
  • Meningitis
  • Hepatitis A and B
  • Twinrix - Hepatitis A/B combination

Immunizations will be available while supplies last.

