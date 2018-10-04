City of Amarillo mobile immunization clinic to be at Bahama Buck’s

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health will offer adult immunizations on Friday, Oct. 5 at Bahama Buck’s.
The mobile immunization clinic will be at the Bahama Buck’s located at 5509 Bell Street from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, and adults with Medicaid, no insurance or who are under-insured are eligible. Vaccines are $14.85 each, and no eligible client seeking immunization will be turned away because of inability to pay.
The mobile clinic will have vaccines such as:
- Pneumococcal - pneumonia
- MMR - measles, mumps and rubella
- Tdap - tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough
- Varicella - chicken pox
- Flu
- HPV - human papillomavirus
- Meningitis
- Hepatitis A and B
- Twinrix - Hepatitis A/B combination
Immunizations will be available while supplies last.
