Childress under boil water notice due to line break

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Due to a 14-inch main break in the southeast part of town, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Childress to issue a boil water notice.
This means citizens should boil their water before washing their hands of face, bushing teeth, drinking and more.
Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before consuming. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
According to the City of Childress, children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Citizens may also purchase bottled water for drinking or consuming.
The City of Childress will notify residents when water is safe for drinking or consuming again.
Many residents are experiencing low to no water pressure, according to the City of Childress. A full crew is working to repair and resolve the issue.
If you have any questions, call The City of Childress at (940) 937-3684.
