Amarillo police seeking man for failure to register as sex offender
Lucas Alaniz
By Jacob Helker | October 4, 2018 at 8:34 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 8:34 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is listed as a sex offender in Texas.

Lucas Alaniz is wanted out of Potter County for failure to renew his sex offender registration.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Lucas Alaniz. Lucas is a Hispanic male, 38yo, 5'08" tall, 230lbs, bro...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 4, 2018

According to his listing on the Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry, Alaniz is a moderate risk offender.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $300.

