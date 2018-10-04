Amarillo police seeking man for failure to register as sex offender

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is listed as a sex offender in Texas.
Lucas Alaniz is wanted out of Potter County for failure to renew his sex offender registration.
According to his listing on the Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry, Alaniz is a moderate risk offender.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips that lead to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $300.
