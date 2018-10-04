Amarillo police arrest man for escaping custody at hospital, leading police on chase

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man has been arrested after police say he escaped custody from a local hospital, leading police on a chase throughout Amarillo.
Around 9:52 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of South Coulter on a man who had left the hospital.
Police say 25-year-old Zane Dixon had been arrested by DPS and was at a local hospital being medically cleared when he escaped custody and ran away from the hospital.
According to police, he stole a pickup truck from the area of Quail Creek Drive and Plum Creek Drive. Officers found the truck in a parking lot in the 7000 block of I-40 West where Dixon was seen running into a motel.
He continued to run through the motel and out a side door. He ran into a neighborhood where police found him in the back yard of a home on the 7100 block of Adirondack.
He was taken back to the hospital and released to the custody of DPS.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.