WT Nall Endowed Lecture Series to feature award-winning author
WTAMU (Source: KFDA) (Johnson, Kaitlin)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 3, 2018 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:53 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University students and the public are invited to hear an award-winning author speak on “Coming of Age on a Southwest Cultural Borderland: A New Mexico Story” this week.

David Wallace Adams will speak as part of West Texas A&M University’s Garry L. Nall Endowed Lecture Series on Thursday, Oct. 4 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center Legacy Hall. According to a news release, Adams has received multiple awards and honors for his books.

The event will include drinks and hors d’oeuvres at 6:00 p.m., the lecture at 7:00 p.m. and a book signing following the lecture.

Before the event, Adams will facilitate a student question and answer session at 3:00 p.m. in the Blackburn Room of the Cornette Library.

