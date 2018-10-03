Wednesday forecast: warmer & breezy

It is going to be the warmest day of the week with temps remaining well above normal. Temps will start off in the 60′s and 70′s before warming into the upper 80′s and low 90′s this afternoon. A few clouds this morning will clear out leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Winds will once again be breezy, out of the south at 15-25 mph. Thursday and Friday will see temps in the 80′s, but rain chances return Thursday and continue into the weekend. Saturday will be a cooler day with temps in the 60′s and 70′s.