VA approves new Lubbock clinic located in medical district

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday they are moving forward on plans for a new clinic for Lubbock.
The proposed 94,000 square foot facility will be placed on the campus of Texas Tech University.
The project is expected to cost $12.3 million. Once built the clinic will be operated by the Amarillo VA Health Care System.
Amarillo VA spokesman Joel Mease said officials are still working on a specific campus location, but it will be in the vicinity of the Texas Tech Health Science Center between Texas Tech Parkway and Indiana Avenue.
Mease said in addition to the facility that will more than double available clinic space, the new facility will have parking for more than 600 cars.
The current VA facility is located along Avenue Q at Interstate 27.
When asked about a timeline for construction, Mease told KCBD “We hope the construction project can commence by the summer.”
In a release provided by the VA, Amarillo Health System director Mike Kiefer praised the move. “This project shows the commitment the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has for our Veterans in the Lubbock area, and the outstanding support by our community partners to provide a fully-modern clinic to meet the needs of Veteran health care in the Hub City,”
Below are artist renderings provided by the VA of the new facility:
