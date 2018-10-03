Top of Texas Crime Stoppers searching for Roberts County grave robber

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding a grave robbery at the Roberts County Cemetery in Miami.
On October 2, a woman from Miami told the Roberts County Sheriff Department that someone had stolen items from her brother’s grave.
She reported that two drill bits had been stolen, worth an estimated $300.
The bits were a gift from the deceased man’s employer and is said to hold great sentimental value.
Anyone with information is asked to call Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
