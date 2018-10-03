Ross Street work to impact I-40 traffic in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some rescheduled road work could give Amarillo drivers the runaround this week.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation Twitter, construction on Ross Street originally planned for Tuesday, Oct. 2 has been moved to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Crews will run new drainage pipe under Ross Street.
They will then patch the repaired area.
The work is expected to run from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, then again from 8:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 a.m. Friday.
