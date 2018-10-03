Randall County: School bus flips near Sundown and FM 1541

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Authorities are currently on the scene of a school bus accident south of Amarillo.
According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus overturned before 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
It is unknown whether another vehicle is involved, and no injuries have currently been reported.
Traffic in the area is being diverted.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Sundown and Washington.
