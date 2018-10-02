Female FBI agents recruiting at Texas Tech, South Plains College Wednesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The FBI is looking for a few good... people.
On Wednesday, October 3, two female FBI special agents will be recruiting on the campuses of Texas Tech and South Plains College.
The two are specifically coming the colleges to help dispel myths about women working for the government agency .
The meetings are not only directed toward women, however. According to a media advisory from the FBI, the agents are set to talk about a number of ways “the Bureau" is looking to diversify.
Wednesday’s meeting at Texas Tech will take place in the university’s career center at 3243 18th Street from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The South Plains College meeting will start at noon at the school’s Law Enforcement Technology Building at 1401 South College Avenue in Levelland.
