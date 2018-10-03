Coronado High School teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

Coronado teacher arrested, charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall | October 3, 2018 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 9:40 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Charges have been filed against a Coronado High School teacher after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. The teacher, 40-year-old Scott Hall is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Sources say there may be other victims who have graduated. Hall is currently on administrative leave.

This is his second year of teaching art at Coronado High School. He graduated from Texas Tech in May 2017.

Hall has his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Studies (Art Education) from Texas Tech University and is the current Dirk West style Red Raider cartoonist for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Lubbock ISD has sent an official statement on the issue saying:

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 1, Lubbock ISD was made aware of an investigation, which began Sunday by the Lubbock Police Department of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and a minor. Lubbock ISD takes such allegations very seriously and immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. Lubbock ISD police assisted in the ongoing investigation and an arrest was made on Monday afternoon. Charges were filed this morning against Scott Hall, an art teacher at Coronado High School, and the district will notify the State Board of Educator Certification today.
Nancy Sharp, executive director of communications and community relations

