Coronado High School teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Charges have been filed against a Coronado High School teacher after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. The teacher, 40-year-old Scott Hall is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Sources say there may be other victims who have graduated. Hall is currently on administrative leave.
This is his second year of teaching art at Coronado High School. He graduated from Texas Tech in May 2017.
Hall has his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Studies (Art Education) from Texas Tech University and is the current Dirk West style Red Raider cartoonist for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Lubbock ISD has sent an official statement on the issue saying:
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will continue to monitor this story and update any information that is made available.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.