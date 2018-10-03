Coronado High School teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 1, Lubbock ISD was made aware of an investigation, which began Sunday by the Lubbock Police Department of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and a minor. Lubbock ISD takes such allegations very seriously and immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. Lubbock ISD police assisted in the ongoing investigation and an arrest was made on Monday afternoon. Charges were filed this morning against Scott Hall, an art teacher at Coronado High School, and the district will notify the State Board of Educator Certification today.

Nancy Sharp, executive director of communications and community relations