City of Amarillo to debut new phone system
By Britt Snipes | October 3, 2018 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:31 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics is set to debut a new phone system on October 4.

Installation of the new system will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city says the new system will enhance customer service and include chat features, email and virtual-hold functions.

During the installation period on Thursday, the Utility Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics will not be able to receive calls, but will be available for walk-in customers.

Customers who call during the installation period to pay a bill will not be penalized.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.

