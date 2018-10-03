City of Amarillo to debut new phone system

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics is set to debut a new phone system on October 4.
Installation of the new system will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The city says the new system will enhance customer service and include chat features, email and virtual-hold functions.
During the installation period on Thursday, the Utility Billing Department and Office of Vital Statistics will not be able to receive calls, but will be available for walk-in customers.
Customers who call during the installation period to pay a bill will not be penalized.
For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.