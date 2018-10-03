Capitals winger Tom Wilson banned 20 games for preseason hit

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, is tended to by a trainer after he was checked by Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, not seen, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game,in Washington. Also seen are Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29), St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (62) and St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia. Wilson has been suspended 20 games by the NHL for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game. Wilson's punishment was announced Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, just hours before the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals were to raise their banner and open their title defense by hosting the Boston Bruins to begin the regular season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (AP)