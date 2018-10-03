BSA CareXpress: Early flu shot could prevent another bad flu season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some doctors in Amarillo are encouraging people to get their flu shot as early as possible this year.
According to a CareXpress news release, early prevention could be the key to a repeat of last flu season’s unusually high number of infections.
Dr. Eric Cox with BSA CareXpress said the vaccine doesn’t protect you for up to two weeks, making an earlier vaccine preferable.
“Your immunity will last throughout the season regardless of when you receive the vaccine,” he said.
He also stressed that the flu shot is effective in reducing symptoms even if the shot isn’t a great match to the strain, as was the case last season.
