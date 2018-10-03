Amarillo Museum of Art hosting lecture with photographer Richard Misrach

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art invites you to come to a free lecture by Photographer Richard Miscrach.
The lecture will take place on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theater.
Starting at 7:00 p.m., Misrach will be showcasing his photography of the United States and Mexico border and the different facets of it.
The Amarillo Museum of Art is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.
For more information, visit their website.
