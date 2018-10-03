Amarillo Area CASA hosting 'The HeArt of CASA’ art show

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA, INC and Rocking OT will host ‘The HeArt of CASA' this week.
This year, CASA volunteer advocates worked with their kids to use art supplies to express their feelings. Then, West Texas A&M Graphic Design students worked to interpret the art from the kids.
You can stop by Amarillo Area CASA, INC from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 to view the artwork, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and craft beer.
All of the original works will be available through a silent auction.
You can find ticket information here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.