13-year-old suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Surveillance camera footage shows a man attempting to kidnap a young girl on Sept. 11 (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By Amber Stegall | October 1, 2018 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 8:22 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit have made an arrest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

Around 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 11, LPD officers responded to the 7200 block of Avenue W after a male reportedly tried to abduct the girl.

Following the release of a composite sketch with the approximate likeness of the suspect, as well as the release of video evidence, detectives were able to develop a positive identification of the suspect, a 13-year-old male.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, September 28th.

