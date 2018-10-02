13-year-old suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit have made an arrest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.
Around 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 11, LPD officers responded to the 7200 block of Avenue W after a male reportedly tried to abduct the girl.
Following the release of a composite sketch with the approximate likeness of the suspect, as well as the release of video evidence, detectives were able to develop a positive identification of the suspect, a 13-year-old male.
The suspect was arrested on Friday, September 28th.
