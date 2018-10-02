“Vibrant vocab!” story time program open to public at Amarillo downtown library

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo downtown library is offering a new program to help children expand their vocabulary.
A new story time program called “Vibrant Vocab!” is now open to the public on every first and third Wednesday of the month. The program is structured for children ages five and six to introduce them to new words. This program not only benefits children, but parents as well.
“The great thing about attending story time with your kids is that it actually makes you better at your story times when you sit down and read with your kids” said Stacy Clopton Yates, Public Relations Coordinator at the Amarillo Public Library. “You’ll do a better job at it, because you’ve attended library story times; you’ll learn a lot yourself. There’s a wealth of scientific research that shows that kids who attend story times read sooner and are better prepared to start school than kids who don’t.”
Each time kids meet for “Vibrant Vocab!”, they will learn a new word through fun stories and coloring. The coloring pages include pictures as well as the words they learned that day. The story time aims to give children a fun outlet to learn more about new words.
Yates said, “What we do in Vibrant Vocab is introduce kids to a new and exciting vocabulary word. The kids will learn a word, they will learn what part of speech it is. Is it a noun? Is it a verb? Is it an adjective? They’ll read a story that highlights that word, and they’ll have fun coloring some coloring pages that go with the word as well. They just need to show up ready to hear a great story and have a lot of fun and learn something.”
For more information about programs offered at the library, visit www.amarillolibrary.org
