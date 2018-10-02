Tuesday Forecast

Our warm weather continues with temps starting off in the 50′s and 60′s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 80′s. We may see a stray storm or two in the west this evening. Winds will be gusty at times with winds out of the southwest at 10- 20 mph and gusts up to 20-30 mph. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temps in the 90′s. We stay in the 80′s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return late Thursday through the weekend. More fall like temps return by the weekend dropping into the 60′s and 70′s.