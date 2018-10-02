TTU quarterback Alan Bowman still in hospital after tackle causes partially collapsed lung

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - KCBD News Channel 11 has confirmed with Covenant Health that Red Raider quarterback Alan Bowman has not been released from the hospital but is in good condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.
“He is in good condition. So no he has not been released,” said Media Relations Liaison for Covenant Health Meredith Avery Cunningham.
Of course, Bowman was taken to the hospital during the West Virginia game after being sandwiched by two Mountaineers.
On Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingbury confirmed with local media that Bowman suffered a partially collapsed lung.
"He had a partially collapsed lung, so he was evaluated here, they took him to the hospital, he's under observation right now and just kinda waiting to hear when he will return," Kingsbury said.
Bowman, a true freshman has played in all five games this season for Texas Tech.
