TSA finds loaded gun at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded firearm on Sunday, Sept. 30 in a passenger’s carry-on bag at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) security screening checkpoint.
The 9mm Sig Sauer firearm, loaded with six rounds, was detected in a carry-on bag during x-ray screening Sunday morning. The Lubbock International Airport Police responded and took possession of the weapon. Any determination about a criminal charge is up to law enforcement. The passenger was later allowed to continue.
This is the 11th firearm TSA has found at the LBB checkpoint so far this year. In 2017, TSA found a total of 16.
Firearms can only be transported in checked bags. Firearms must be declared to the airline at the ticket counter and properly packed in a locked, hard-sided container. Firearm parts, ammunition, and realistic replicas also are not allowed through security checkpoints, but can travel in checked bags. TSA also urges passengers to contact their airline for specific firearm and ammunition policies and to check local laws related to the carrying and transport of firearms.
In 2017, TSA officers found 3,957 firearms in carry-on bags at airports across the nation, an average of almost 11 per day.
TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $13,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint. The average civil penalty for carrying a loaded firearm to a checkpoint is $3,900. For more information, visit the prohibited items and firearms and ammunition pages at tsa.gov.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.