Teen accused of mass shooting at Clovis-Carver Public Library pleads guilty

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Nathaniel Jouett, the teen accused of opening gunfire at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, killing two and wounded four others, has pleaded guilty.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Jouett signed a plea and disposition agreement with the State of New Mexico, pleading guilty to all charges stemming from the 2017 mass shooting.
Jouett will plead guilty to all 30 counts of indictment, including two first-degree murder charges. The charges also include seven counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated battery and 20 counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony.
Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office say more than 100 witnesses were scheduled to testify at the trial, which had been scheduled in Roswell for the Spring of 2019.
“I am happy this defendant made the right decision to plead guilty to each and every count in the indictment,” said District Attorney Andrea Reeb. “We now look forward to moving into the sentencing aspect of this case and hopefully bringing some closure to the victims, their families and the Clovis community.”
A hearing will be scheduled for the plea agreement to be formally accepted by the Court.
Jouett’s sentencing could range from probation up to two life sentences plus 96 years.
