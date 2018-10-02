Senator Heinrich’s staff holding mobile office hours in Tucumcari, Portales

TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - Constituents in New Mexico can meet and have questions answered by the staff of their U.S. Senator this week.
Staff working for U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich will visit four cities around New Mexico to answer questions.
A particular area of focus will be senior care and benefits.
Staff will be present at the following locations and dates:
- Oct. 2 - Zia Senior Citizens Center, 115 Tiger Dr., Capitan, NM from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Oct. 3 - Tucumcari Senior Citizens Center, 523 S. 3rd St., Tucumcari, NM 88401 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Oct. 4 - Los Abuelitos Senior Center, 1515 W. Fir Street, Bldg. A, Portales, NM 88130 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Oct. 5 - Melrose Senior Center, 427 Main Street, Melrose, NM 88124 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Any questions can be directed at Senator Heinrich’s office at (575) 622-7113.
