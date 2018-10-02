Protests, vigil after man shot and killed by police in Portland

(RNN) – Protesters marched on downtown Portland, OR, on Monday after a 27-year-old black man was shot and killed by police on Sunday.
Portland Police issued a release on Monday evening acknowledging the officer-involved shooting death of Patrick Kimmons.
Kimmons' mother, Letha Winston, in a GoFundMe post, said he was shot more than 15 times in the back and legs “as he was running away.” A police source told The Oregonian newspaper fewer than 10 shots were fired.
The two officers involved, Sgt. Garry Britt and Jeffrey Livingston, have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.
Audrey Weil of KPTV in Portland reported Monday’s downtown vigil featured dozens of protesters who lined the intersection where Kimmons was shot with flowers and wrote messages like “Rest in Love Patrick” in chalk on the sidewalks.
She also reported Kimmons' relatives were “shocked by what happened and want justice for his death.”
The Portland Police release said the Sunday encounter occurred when the officers “found themselves in close proximity to a shooting that injured two people.”
The Oregonian reported that police arrived at the shootout and fired on Kimmons after he “turned toward them holding a gun in a parking lot.”
Police said a gun was recovered near his body.
But Kimmons’ mother disputed that account in her GoFundMe post.
“It kills me my son did not threaten the life or welfare of any of the 3 officers but was still murdered as he ran away!” she wrote. “What happen to getting arrested? What wrong with due process, or the judicial system?”
Winston added: “As people get desensitized as if a life was not taken, as if my son didn’t have kids. As if my son didn’t deserve to live. There’s nothing that can explain or be justified that my son is dead.”
The GoFundMe has so far raised about $5,000 toward a $20,000 goal for the funeral expenses.
According to the Portland Police release, two other persons involved in the shooting were wounded and “transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries.”
“The Police Bureau is sensitive to the fact a life was lost, and many people from the Portland community are impacted, including family, community partners, and officers,” Portland Police said in the release. “We will strive to release information as quickly as possible as the investigation unfolds.”
According to The Oregonian, Kimmons’ death is the second fatal Portland Police shooting this year.
The paper reported, citing court documents, that he had prior gang ties, but police have not said they have any suspicions about the incident being related to gang activity.
There is surveillance video from nearby buildings that investigators are examining, and a state crime lab will examine ballistics on five guns found at the scene, The Oregonian reported.
