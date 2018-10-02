New dumpsters coming to Amarillo residents in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s city council approved the purchase of 100 dumpsters during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
The approval comes after the city moved the item from last week to this week to receive further clarification about what this means for residents.
As of the end of September, the city was aware of 61 ‘Class 3’ dumpsters, meaning they’re unable to hold any trash.
34 dumpsters are Class 2, which means they still have some life left, but will be in need in the near future.
“That’s roughly around 90 something dumpsters that we have that we know may be potentially up for need of replacement,” said Raymond Lee, Director of Public Works for the City of Amarillo.
The purchase of these dumpsters is not part of the curbside cart collection program.
The city says only a small percentage of the 62-thousand customers in Amarillo will actually be affected by the program.
“These are individuals that have dead end alleys, individuals that have dumpsters in their front yard or individuals that receive curbside service right now,” said Lee. “The city will always be in the business of dumpsters and replacing dumpsters. This is just another service that we’ve added to assist those individuals who have just some quality of life issues that we can help improve for those individuals.”
Currently, the city is evaluating if dumpsters in Phase One of the cart collection program, which will affect the River Road and Pleasant valley area, can be reused.
“We won’t be pulling all the dumpsters off at the same time. Phase One should pull about about 700 dumpsters off,” said Jared Miller, city manager for the City of Amarillo.
“That’s making sure we’re using our resources as efficient as possible. That we’re not wasting the tax payers dollars,” said Lee. “That we’re making sure before we go out and buy even more dumpsters we want to make sure we have dumpsters that we can use currently right now but have the capacity if the need does come up, that we can address those needs as well.”
The 100 dumpsters purchases should be in Amarillo between the next 120 days.
As for curbside cart collection, the city will be working to educate those residents in the area of Phase One before the program begins.
