Fallen Nara Visa firefighter to receive national honor

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Nara Visa firefighter who died from burn injuries will receive a national honor.
Firefighter Johnny C. Cammack of the Nara Visa Fire Department will be honored during the 37th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday, Oct. 7.
Cammack is among the 80 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2017 and 23 firefighters who died the previous year who will be remembered at the official national service at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
He died on June 22, 2017 from burn injuries sustained when he fell off of a firetruck as he was attempting to escape a fire that had shifted due to the wind.
Cammack’s name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
According to a news release, more than 5,000 people, including families, friends, members of Congress, administration officials and firefighters are expected to attend the memorial.
