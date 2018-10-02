Communities partner with APD for National Night Out

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As of Monday evening, about 21 neighborhoods in Amarillo are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday night.
The goal is to build a partnership between the police and residents to make all neighborhoods a safer place to call home.
This is Amarillo's third year participating in National Night Out and the department hopes it will build camaraderie while promoting safety.
“The goal is for people to get outside, turn on their porch lights, lock all their doors, meet their neighbors and talk about crime prevention and neighborhood watch,” said Sgt. Carla Burr of the Amarillo Police Department.
While social media can be a helpful way to communicate, one resident who is hosting at her home in Puckett hopes the face-to-face interaction allows you to really get to know who lives next door.
“When you know who your neighbors are, you can tell them when you’re going to be out of town,” said Coco Duckworth. “They can keep their eyes open, you can do the same for them. You can watch for minor theft, like package theft. Video cameras can share footage when things happen in the neighborhood. It’s very beneficial to be close with your neighbors.”
Another neighbor hosting in City View believes police officers stopping by and saying hi can make everyone feel safer.
“It opens the doorway to have people get to know APD and have a familiar face or ask questions that they don’t get to ask on a regular basis,” said Shaudi Ferguson. “I think it’s good for people if they feel they want to know what’s a good safety tip.”
“What I hope happens with National Night Out is that every year it grows where we return to our roots where police officers are our friends and that we partner together with them to make our community a better place to live,” said Duckworth.
A list of neighborhoods and locations participating is located here.
You can reach out to the Crime Prevention Unit at (806) 378-4257 for information about hosting an event in your neighborhood.
If you can’t host, the Amarillo Police Department and residents encourage you to stop by and say hi at a National Night Out event in your community.
