Amarillo police seeking woman who cheated cashiers out of money

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A woman suspected of purposely cheating store clerks out of money is being sought by Amarillo police.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the woman has been running what’s known as a “quick change scam.”
The scammer shows up at a store, apparently to make a purchase with a large bill, usually a $100.
While the clerk is counting back change, the scammer then “changes their mind” and decides to pay with a smaller bill.
The intent of the scam is to confuse the clerk with the change of payment, getting more change than intended.
Police said the woman has been running the scam for several months at stores in Amarillo, Canyon and Bushland.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or visit the Amarillo Police Department website.
Tips leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $1000.
