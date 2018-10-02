Amarillo police seeking two suspects in convenience store robbery

By Jacob Helker | October 2, 2018 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 9:12 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of two armed robbery suspects.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 8, two unidentified black men robbed a convenience store near the 2800 block of E Amarillo Boulevard.

One man drew a pistol, demanding money from the clerk.

The suspects left with cash from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip at the Amarillo Police Department website.

Only tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward.

