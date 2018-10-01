Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation to host 11th Annual Rider on the Rim Trail Ride and Concert

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation will host their largest annual development and fundraising event on Saturday, October 6.
The 11th Annual Rider on the Rim Trail Ride and Concert will take place in Palo Duro Canyon at the Pioneer Amphitheater from 2:00 p.m. to midnight.
The event will feature guided trail rides by jeep or horseback, a VIP cocktail reception and dinner.
There will also be live performances from county music artists Shenandoah and The Prairie Dogs.
Trail rides and the VIP cocktail reception and dinner are by advance reservation and invitation only, but the concert will be open to the public.
You can find more information on ticketing prices and how to RSVP here.
